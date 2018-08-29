DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Bauchi Gov Vows To Unseat Bauchi Senators Who Dumped APC

The Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, on Wednesday warned that Senators who defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, in his state will lose their seat.

The governor, who stated this while addressing newsmen immediately after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that those who defected were merely playing to the gallery.

According to him, the defection would not affect the fortunes of the party in 2019.

He said, “I don’t want to boast but you know election is local. Some people want to come to Abuja and play to the gallery, and I am talking about the defectors.

“My answer is the congresses in Bauchi State along with other states in the APC and in many states that parallel congresses were conducted, because some members of the party were in opposition to the governors who were strong enough to conduct these parallel congresses.

“In Bauchi State, there was no single parallel congress that was conducted. Secondly, the 11th August election took place and the APC won resoundingly.

“Let me tell you that all of those people who decamped, including these two senators, rallied round and spent a lot of money in order to defeat the APC in the election but the results like I said is out in the public and we have won resoundingly, so I am sure the results of 2019 elections are not going to be any different.”

Speaking on the purpose of his visit to the president, Mr Abubakar said he was at the presidential villa to intimate the president on the outcome of the Bauchi senatorial bye-election which held when Mr Buhari was away on vocation.

“This is the first opportunity I have had since the election of 11th August to brief Mr. President because when the election took place, the President was away on short leave abroad and I just came in today to brief him adequately about what transpired in Bauchi.

“The results are out in the public and the APC won resoundingly in the election and I have told him that we have learnt a lot of lessons from the election.

“For example, close to 200,000 votes were cancelled. This is an eye opener for us that we have to work very very hard and train agents very well to be able to safeguard this kind of situation,” he said.