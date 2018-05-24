DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Bauchi Gov Breaks Silence On Deputy’s Sudden Resignation

Hours after the report of the resignation of the deputy governor of Bauchi State, Nuhu Gidado, the state governor, Mohammed Abubakar, reacted to the sudden resignation.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Mr Gidado resigned his position, citing “dampened spirit and waning zeal” in the discharge of his duty as deputy governor.

“Ordinarily, I should have remained up to the end of the tenure, but, with the currently dampened spirit and waning zeal as it relates to my official engagements, my continued stay will not be fair and truthful to you as my brother and leader,” Mr Gidado wrote in the resignation letter.

But in a late night post on his Facebook page, Mr Abubakar said Mr Gidado was vital to his administration, and he may be called upon to serve the state again.

“Today, we received the resignation of our Deputy Governor, Engr. Nuhu Gidado. On behalf of the people of Bauchi state, I want to thank him for his meritorious service while in office.

“He remains vital to our administration and party.

“I wish him well in his future endeavours, and he can count on me for support. I am also optimistic he’ll avail the state his service when called upon in the future,” he added.