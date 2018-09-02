Bauchi Female Governorship Aspirant Baheejah Warns Against Money Influence
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
Bauchi Female Guber Aspirant Baheejah Warns Against Money Influence
From Ahmad saka, Bauchi
The Advance Congress of Democrats (ACD) Bauchi State Gubernatorial Aspirant Hajiya Baheejah Mahmood Abdullahi has warned against the use of money , wrappers and other gratifications and souvenniers to get votes from the electorates in the forth coming 2019 General elections.
Baheejah gave the warning in Bauchi over the weekend when she hosted hundreds of Women groups , She said “ you have to reject money Politics it’s against the democratic tenents, if they insist collect the money and vote for a candidate of your choice, you must understand the antics of some Politicians who are bent on using money Politics to corrupt the system their target is to win the election by hook or crook no matter what it will them, as eligible voters you have to teach them a lesson and how them that Money cannot buy your conscience and your right to go for credible , reliable and competent candidate”
She said “ if they win they will starve you , because money Politics has been responsible for underdevelopment in all nooks and crannies of our dear state, you should understand that any public office that bribed his way to the office instead for him to work for the wellbeing of the people he will be busy looting your treasury in the name of recouping their campaign expenditure and before they realize their tenure has finish and the masses are the one who will suffered the consequences”
Baheejah said the moment money Politics and power drunk are removed from our Political System the issue of corruption will be made history.
She said” our Political opponents are against the rising status of a Women candidate , but remember Politics is a game of number last week we held a meeting of all female contestants we have the assurances of President Muhammadu Buhari , his Wife Aishatu Buhari that they will support Women contest and assured that they will give us a level playing ground, as Women you are the majority of voters you should not take money against a trustworthy and credible candidate it’s your time to use criteria in elimination choose your gender if she win she will be fair to both Women, men Youths and children”
The State Chairman of ACD ElFaruk Gado advised Women to join ACD and take campaign of the Party to the doors of every House in Bauchi State.
ElFaruk said Since a Women aspirant has come out it’s now time for women to rise against their marginalization in Politics, they should support her to become Governor in 2019 for the development of the State.
He said ACD is a party who motto is bye- bye to poverty electing ACD candidate will bring wealth and economic development of all households.
Chairman urged Women to always remember Women leaders since during the lives of Prophets like Queen Balkisu, they should also remember great Women that makes history in Nigeria like Queen Daurama of Daura, Queen Amina of Zazzau and think of great Women in the World like Queen Elizabeth it’s now time for Bauchi to join History by producing a first female Governor in the Country under the flat form of ACD“
All the Speakers at the conference urged Electorates ion Bauchi State to give Baheejah a chance to prove her worth as she is experience, reliable competence and trustworthy.