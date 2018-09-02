DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Bauchi Female Guber Aspirant Baheejah Warns Against Money Influence

From Ahmad saka, Bauchi

The Advance Congress of Democrats (ACD) Bauchi State Gubernatorial Aspirant Hajiya Baheejah Mahmood Abdullahi has warned against the use of money , wrappers and other gratifications and souvenniers to get votes from the electorates in the forth coming 2019 General elections.

Baheejah gave the warning in Bauchi over the weekend when she hosted hundreds of Women groups , She said “ you have to reject money Politics it’s against the democratic tenents, if they insist collect the money and vote for a candidate of your choice, you must understand the antics of some Politicians who are bent on using money Politics to corrupt the system their target is to win the election by hook or crook no matter what it will them, as eligible voters you have to teach them a lesson and how them that Money cannot buy your conscience and your right to go for credible , reliable and competent candidate”

She said “ if they win they will starve you , because money Politics has been responsible for underdevelopment in all nooks and crannies of our dear state, you should understand that any public office that bribed his way to the office instead for him to work for the wellbeing of the people he will be busy looting your treasury in the name of recouping their campaign expenditure and before they realize their tenure has finish and the masses are the one who will suffered the consequences”