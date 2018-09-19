DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Bauchi Female Governorship Aspirants Picks ACD Nomination Form

From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

Bauchi State Female Governorship Aspirant Hajiya Baheejah Mahmood has picked theAdvance Congress of Democracts ACD Governor ship intent form s saying she has all it takes to become a Governor of Bauchi State in the 2019 Governorship election.

Baheejah stated this when she picked her intent nomination for to contest for the seat in Abuja, this was contained in a statement signed by the Director General of Her Campaign organization el Faruk Gado which was distributed to reporters in Bauchi ,

The statement quoted the aspirant saying : “It is with deep sense of moral responsibility, with the purchase of yhe intent nomination form this confirmed about my decision to vie for the gubernatorial ticket of our great party, the Action Congress of Democrat ACD ahead of the 2019 general election”.

She said “This decision was informed by the genuine concern of our people and the numerous calls from different youths and women groups I have received to contest in the forth coming gubernatorial election of our dear Bauchi State in order to rescue the state from the problems of under development and to find ways to improve the living standard of our people by executing people oriented projects that will impact positively on the lives of our people”

Baheejah added that “Having considered the plight of the people, I have consulted widely decided with my family members, various Women groups, key party stalwarts, political associates and other party faithful; I have come to a conclusion to grant the wishes of my people by declaring to contest the gubernatorial election by grace of the Almighty Allah.”

She pledge to run an all-inclusive government that will carry all along and bring development to all nooks and crannies of Bauchi State.