Bauchi: DSS Arrests Student Activist

Information available to 247ureports.com indicate that the Department of State Services [DSS] in Bauchi State may have fallen to an alleged deceptive plot of the Polytechnic School Authorities in its arrest of Alkaseem Nuhu Abdulkadir [aka Yellow], a student Union Activist at the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic in Bauchi, a few days ago.

According to available information, the officers attached to Bauchi state office of the DSS arrested Alkaseem Nuhu Abdulkadir on Wednesday 29/11/2017 at around 3:00 pm in his country home located at Bakaro Street in Bauchi.

The DSS did not provide reasons for the student activist’s arrest or his subsequent detention. As at the time of this report, he remains in detention.

According to a source in Bauchi who claims to have knowledge of the reasons behind the arrest, he claims it was due to an altercation with the school authorities. In his words, “It was due to a brawl between him and the Dean students affairs [Idris Shehu] of the state polytechnic, coupled with the fact that he has been a constant threat to the SSS due to his activism.”

The dean had refused to release a vehicle donated to the local chapter of NUBASS in the state polytechnic by the State Government. The model vehicle donated was Ford Galaxy Mini Van. The vehicle was donated on November 27, 2017. The dean never gave reasons for holding on to the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the student body have begun assembling for a massive protest for the release of Alkaseem Nuhu Abdulkadir.