Bauchi Deputy Governor Resigns

The Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Nuhu Gidado has resigned.

His resignation was announced late Wednesday.

A source confirmed this to Channels Television.

His decision was stated in a letter to Mohammed Abubakar, governor of the state.

It was gathered that Gidado in the letter said though he wished to complete his tenure, he had lost interest in the job.

He extended appreciation to the people of the state for giving him the opportunity to serve.