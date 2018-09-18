DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Bauchi Commissioner Mourns Falakin Katagum

From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

Bauchi State Commissioner of Information Alhaji Umar Ibrahim Sade has described the sudden death of State Commissioner of Rural Development Engineer Mahmood Abdullahi Abubakar (Falakin Katagum) as a great loss to Bauchi State Government , People and Nigeria.

Sade Stated this yesterday while speaking with reporters over the death of their colleague who died last week end when he went to his home town Azare to spend a Weekend with his families and relatives , He said “Death always comes when its least expected, Engineer Mahmood Abubakar Falakin Katagum, Bauchi state Commissioner for Rural development in Bauchi state, returned from Bauchi for a weekend in his home town Azare , a healthy man unknowing to him that his time was off , he died after brief illness

His death shook the entire Bauchi state especially his people in Katagum Emirate, He left a vaccum that is difficult to filled”

Commissioner said “we must accept death as a call for introspection and reckoning. Everything in this life is ephemeral, vain and transient, what really matters is not the worldly possessions one may hold but the right preparation for the hereafter in which the faithful (Mumeen) and guided believer enters into the eternal abode of bliss where there shall be no bitterness or misery”.

He described late Falaki as an embodiment of humility, trustworthy ,loyal, generous, hardworking, a doting father, mobilizer, and dogged political heavyweight, had lost a legend, an enigma, a bridge builder who live an exemplary life , a man of peace, as a member of Bauchi State Executive Council, we lost a brain and a robust thinker.

Sade said his death is a great loss to the entire Bauchi state traditional institution not only Katagum Political Community and traditional institution but Bauchi State in general.

Commissioner said “As mortals operating within the broad parameters set out by providence, its always uneasy to comprehend the unmitigated grief of losing a dear one, My sincere condolences to Governor of Bauchi State Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar and Government of Bauchi State, Bauchi State Traditional council especially Katagum Emirate Council and the family of late Falakin Katagum”’

He said “Falaki we all believe you are in Allah’s Rahama, waiting in peace and comfort to be in Jannah with Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, and we Pray all those who feel your absence find succor in their minds because all of us will taste death one day eventually whether we are ready or not” .

Late Engineer. Mohammed Mahmood Abdullahi Abubakar was born on 16th March, 1965 at Azare, Bauchi State, he attended Gyallesu Primary School, Zaria from 1971-1977 and proceeded to Al-Huda-Huda College, Zaria for his secondary education between 1977-1982. He attended Kaduna Polytechnic for his Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Architecture, National Diploma (ND) in Civil Engineering in 1988, Higher National Diploma (HND) in Civil Engineering in 1992. He bagged Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Construction Management as well as M.Tech in Construction Management from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi in 2013. M.M Abubakar is a COREN registered engineer.

Falaki joined the services of Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare on 6th January, 1989 and rose through the ranks to the position of substantive Director of Works in between these years Engr. Abubakar rendered unquantifiable services to the College. He served in various capacities at managerial and technical services levels.

He was a member of the 5th and 6th Governing Councils and presently represents the Congregation on the incumbent 7th Governing Council.

The history of Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare would never be complete without mentioning the name of Engr. M.M Abubakar for his giant effort in the infrastructural development of the college. He was pivotal, instrumental and very influential in the process of conceiving, planning and implementation of the entire visible and latent projects executed by Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund). Through his influential connections and strict compliance to the TETFund guidelines the college was able to access many Special and High Impact Interventions and that gave the college an unprecedented advantage in terms of growth and development. This feat has been attracting students and development partners from all over Nigeria to come to Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare for various programmes.

Late Abubakar is a sociable, flamboyant, emotionally stable and morally upright personality with visionary leadership qualities. he is a philanthropist and entrepreneur who on daily basis put smiles on the lips of many downtrodden masses. It is based on this premise and community service that the Katagum Emirate Council bestowed Engr. Abubakar with the noble title of Falakin Katagum and he was appointed as a Commkisiuoner Bauchi state ministry for Rural development and is happily married to three wives and blessed with children