DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Baru Says NNPC Will Uphold Mutual Relations With The Academia

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

… As He Bags A.B.U Alumni Career Service Award

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) would continually explore the symbiotic relationship between it and the Ivory Tower, the corporation’s Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, has said.

Dr. Baru who declared this at the weekend when he was conferred with a Distinguished Service Award by the Ahmadu Bello University Alumni Association, stated that such mutual relations would lead to proffering solutions to some of the societal challenges.

He described the award as unique among the numerous others he had received during his career in public service because of the special place ABU occupies in his heart.

The GMD was honoured with the award alongside other eminent alumni such as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, and the Governors of Nassarawa and Kebbi States, Alhaji Tanko Almakura and Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, at the A.B.U. Alumni Association’s 2018 Public Lecture and Award Dinner which held over the weekend at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

He dedicated the award to the Management and Staff of NNPC.

Speaking earlier, National President of the ABU Association, Professor A. T. Mora, described Dr. Baru as a worthy alumnus and a great ambassador who has done the university proud in his distinguished public service career.