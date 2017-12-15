Press Release

Baru Says Intellectual Development Of Youth Necessary For Sustainable Growth

…As Gaius-Obaseki Pledges Support for NNPC Management

Leaders at all levels in the country have been called upon to pay attention to the intellectual development of the youth if the country must attain sustainable growth.

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, gave this charge at a book launch in Abuja today.

Dr. Baru who was the special guest at the Public Presentation of the book entitled: “Preferred Above My Peers” written by Mrs. Betty Amechi Anekwe- Ugona, Executive Director, Storage, Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC), a subsidiary of the NNPC, said today’s leaders need to commit their energy to youth development “otherwise our efforts today will all be in vain”.

Dr. Baru restated the commitment of the NNPC to youth development stressing that it was in line with the corporation’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy.

The NNPC helmsman said education paved the way for individuals to make the right choices in life and admonished leaders to use technology as a tool to advance society.

Dr. Baru commended the author for her passion for youth development, adding that the only way to encourage her was to serve as mentors and guides to the youth in our environments.

Also speaking at the event, former Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Jackson Gaius-Obaseki, expressed his commitment to the corporation, adding that he was confident in the ability of the present management to move the Oil and Gas Industry forward in spite of the prevailing hard times.

On the book, he said it was delightful and heartwarming to see an NNPC staff finding time to write a book, saying it was a testimony to the quality of staff in the corporation.

The author, Mrs. Anekwe –Ugona, said she was committed to the development and grooming of the youth to bring out the leadership skills in them.

She commended the NNPC for giving her the requisite training that has placed her in a position to impact others, especially the youths.

Ndu Ughamadu

Group General Manager

Group Public Affairs Division,

NNPC, Abuja