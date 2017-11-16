Baru To Deliver ABU Pre-Convocation Lecture

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, is set to deliver the pre-convocation lecture at the 40th Convocation of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Dr. Baru is an alumnus of the prestigious university.

The title of the lecture is: “Oil and Gas Industry and the Nigerian State: Enduring Value, Promoting Economic Integration and Social Stability”.

The event, slated for 24th November, 2017, will be chaired by the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu.

The event will also afford Dr. Baru the opportunity to visit the Faculty of Engineering from where he graduated in 1982 with a first class degree in Mechanical Engineering with laurels such as the Best Final Year Mechanical Engineering Student; Lever Brothers Prize for Best Final Year Mechanical Engineering Investigation Project; Nigerian Breweries Limited Prize for the Best Final Year Mechanical Engineering Student and the Shell BP Petroleum Prize for the Best Final Year Mechanical Engineering Student.

Speaking on the event, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 40th Convocation ceremony, Prof. Bala Dewu, said it would be a home-coming for Dr. Baru.