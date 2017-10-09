The brother to the leader of the Biafra restoration project under the auspices of IPOB [Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra], Prince Emmanuel Kanu has tagged the sacked lawyer to Prince Nnamdi Kanu a saboteur and a sell out who sold out to the Nigerian federal government in exchange for monetary gains.

Below Prince Emmanuel Kanu challenges the sacked legal counsel with questions he believes the former legal counsel should provide answers to:

Why did you refuse to file form 48 or contempt of court against the federal government of Nigeria when the order to release IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was severally disobeyed? Because you sold IPOB to the Nigerian government and soon after you bought a new car and a house in Enugu state.

You told one Mr Emmanuel from Benue state , a DSS officer in Asokoro Abuja that the only reason you agreed to represent Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was for fame and politics in the feature.

You refused working with other Biafran lawyers simply because of your greed and evil intentions. When IPOB ran a back ground check of who you are, it was discovered you were born in the North, lived in the North and studied in the North before your relocation to Enugu Biafra land. Today you secured a job as SSA to Enugu state governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.. ……

What’s the difference between you, Nnia Nwodo, 5 south east governors, Orji Uzor Kalu, Rochas Okorocha and president PMB? Biafra land bleeds. Universe is on the side of justice………….. Remember IPOB shamefully sacked you.