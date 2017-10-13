Below are two audio tapes of former staunch supporters of President Mohammadu Buhari who have changed their minds on the President. They make no apologies lambasting the President for his failures and heartlessness. One of the speakers is an executive member of the All Progressive Congress in Kano.

The two audio tapes are in the Hausa language. They are translated below.

–

“About the conversation we had with Hajiya Aisha Kaita, the previous Women Leader for The Buhari Organisation (TBO) also Women Leader for Northwest geopolitical zone of the APC. She is joining Nigerians to extend their condolences to the family of late Air Vice Marshal Mukhtar Muhammad (Wazirin Dutse) and recalling his selflessness and dedication to the TBO.”

Below are excerpts of Hajiya Kaita’s radio interview…

“May God Have Mercy on the AVM, he was a man with foresight. He advised us to leave the All Nigeria Peoples’ Party (ANPP) and we refused to heed, we later in 2009 dumped the Party and we formed the CPC even though AVM was not with us in that political Party. We only had people like Alhaji Sule Hamma they were the Directors General. Since the AVM was not in the Party, they were looking for who will take his place as leader since General Buhari was a candidate and he couldn’t take the role of party Leader and candidate all at once. Alhaji Sule Hamma took over the role of Leader and was also dedicated up to the time the APC was formed.”

Aisha Kaita continued saying, “I met AVM six months ago in Abuja and while we were discussing, he said to me that he met with the President and he said the President is free every Friday afternoon for him to visit and have meaningful discussions. You see it means the President was in contact with AVM. While I was having the conversation with AVM he said to me, Hajiya Aisha, be patient, I know a lot of things were not done as they should have been done. I am also aware that you and a lot of people like you who have been with the President for long he said he spoke at length with him and the President told him, Waziri, this our business has failed. And AVM responded, yes it has failed sir. The President said government is not working, and AVM responded no, its not working as expected. The President asked him, what do you advise we do? AVM said we fix it. The President asked is it fixable? And AVM responded saying, everything fixable, it’s not too late to fix even now.”

The interviewer asked Hajiya Kaita, “Now what advise from the late AVM will you take and how do you intend to use such advise politically?”

She responded saying “he has been advising us to persevere and indeed, whatever you don’t get has been destined not to be but one nice thing about tomorrow, it comes before you know it. What are we waiting for? Less than a year from now people will be out seeking for votes again. Even if one is appointed into any office, what difference can the person make? What can he perform per say? Unless if it’s just to please the individual.

The anchor asked, “In the event of a comeback and you’re invited to come and help fix the past mistakes, is there a possibility of you helping?

Kaita responded coldly, “What do you mean, is it to fix things now or you mean in 2019 the president should contest again so as to fix things? I don’t get you, specify so that I know the answer I should give you!?

The anchor said, “if you were invited to come and help will you?”

She responded saying, “me Aisha will never follow Buhari ever again because whatever I would do for him, I did in the 13 years that I supported him. And I will say this on behalf of every TBO member, especially those at the national level, non of us will support Buhari again. I swear, we won’t, we have done our part God Knows we did our best, Buhari knows we were there for him. We don’t embarrass him in radio houses or any other media outlets, we are just looking. Like I told you earlier, the good thing about tomorrow, it comes quicker than one thinks. 2019 is around the corner, we are on ground and shall get a good credible candidate who will recognize people’s sacrifices that’s all. What we were set out to achieve with this government was to save Nigeria, has Nigeria been saved?”

–

–

Anchor: Talk with supporters of president Muhammad Buhari

Anchor: The supporters of president Muhammad Buhari are still yet to understand why until now he has not been able to visit Kano officially even with many very strong reasons…

“From the moment he joined politics, President Buhari never lost an election in Kano. But since he won the election, people from Kano have not set their eyes on him. There was a fire outbreak in the Sabon gari market; the biggest fire disaster in Africa in recent years, a representation was sent to us, but even while we were counting our loses, we heard of him attending Tinubu’s birthday in Lagos. Secondly, the Dan Masanin Kano (Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule) died, we didn’t hear his message from London but when Bisi Akande’s wife died, we heard he called and condoled the. Your Excellency Mr. President what wrong did we do to you? Everyone in Kano should know that the President went to Kebbi, for rice and wheat cultivation, he went to Katsina for an economic gathering, he was in Kaduna for a gala. Very recently, he attended the commissioning of a plant in Kaduna. He was in Maiduguri for the Independence celebration, he was at Adamawa to attend a wedding. Your Excellency Mr. President, we beseech you in the name of Muhammad, the messenger of God; what have we from Kano done to you?!

Anchor: “Don’t you think the President is preparing something grand for you people that will impress you?”

Angrily the guest said,”there’s no better preparation than for you to be consoled when you’re in a period of grief. I want to inform every single person in Kano to know who AVM Mukhtar was to Buhari. This man retired from the Nigerian Airforce upon the military overthrow of his government by Babangida, he couldn’t serve the government due to his loyalty and friendship to Buhari. It was AVM Mukhtar that brought you to us, we supported you based on his introduction of you. We pray for you to get well and finish your first term in good health but by the honoured the Prophet Muhammad peace and blessings of Gob be with him, we will defeat you at the polls! The reason we embrace Atiku whole heartedly, every loss we accrue, he comes to Kano. Whatever deaths of our leaders he visited us.

Anchor: “Did Atiku come for the condolences over any of these deaths?”

Guest: “He attended every single one of them. He was out of the country during the death of Dan Masani (Maitama Sule), he came immediately. Food items etc are soaring high not to mention several turmoils all over the country.”

Anchor: “People say prices for food items are dropping, rice etc. don’t you go to the market?”

Guest: When he became President petrol was 87, how much is it now, how much is kerosene? We should tell each other the truth, they should fix this for the commoner to live his life knowing their is a government in place. During the forthcoming elections, we will show him we know ourselves, we know our liberties.”

–

Translated by Bello Mukhtar