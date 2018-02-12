DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Attack On Police Troop In Benue: Officer Found Dead, Body Parts Missing

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has announced the death of one of its Non Commission Officer, NCO, who died when Fulani herdsmen armbushed and attacked a police patrol team last weekend.

A press release from the Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Moses Yamu states that the NCO was one of the two remaining missing Policemen in the attack on the police of 9th of February, 2018.

Recall that two police officers were declared missing and their Hilux van burnt to ashes when herdsmen ambushed a police patrol team at Tse-Akpam near Azege in Logo local government area of Benue state.

The two policemen were amongst the four mobile police officers who were missing when their patrol team drove into an ambush by suspected herdsmen in Logo Local Government Area on last Saturday afternoon.

It was reported that the police men were returning from a confidence-building mission in remote villages when the suspected herdsmen opened fire on them in Tse Akpam village, near Azege town.

The statement said when one of the officers was found on Monday, he was brutally murdered while some of his body parts were missing.

“He was brutally slaughtered with both eyes and ears as well as nose removed. We pray that God Almighty grants him eternal rest”.

It however said the Police remain committed to its statutory and daunting obligation of ensuring security as well as protection of life and property of all.