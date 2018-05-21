Published On: Mon, May 21st, 2018

Atletico Madrid Arrive For Friendly Vs Super Eagles B

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

Atletico Madrid Arrive For Friendly Vs Super Eagles B

Atletico Madrid Arrive For Friendly Vs Super Eagles B

Should Buhari Sack Inspector General Of Police?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Spanish LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid have arrived in Nigeria ahead of Tuesday’s friendly game against Super Eagles B side, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Atletico’s arrival was confirmed in a 12 seconds video published on LaLiga’s verified Twitter handle.

The video had the players being cheered on arrival in Uyo by fans.

Thefriendly between Atletico and Super Eagles B comes up at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Atletico won the UEFA Europa League after defeating Marseille 3-0 in the Final last week.

They finished second in the just concluded LaLiga season.

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It