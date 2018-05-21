Atletico Madrid Arrive For Friendly Vs Super Eagles B
Spanish LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid have arrived in Nigeria ahead of Tuesday’s friendly game against Super Eagles B side, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Atletico’s arrival was confirmed in a 12 seconds video published on LaLiga’s verified Twitter handle.
The video had the players being cheered on arrival in Uyo by fans.
Thefriendly between Atletico and Super Eagles B comes up at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
Atletico won the UEFA Europa League after defeating Marseille 3-0 in the Final last week.
They finished second in the just concluded LaLiga season.