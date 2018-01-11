Atiku’s Son Loses Custody Of His Two Children

Mohammed Aminu Atiku, the son of former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, Wednesday in Lagos lost the struggle to have sole custody of his two children born to him by his estranged wife, Unmi Fatima Bolori.

Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye had earlier granted Aminu Atiku, interim custody of the two children.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, the Chief Magistrate Magistrate gave custody of their 7 and 9 years old children to Ms. Bolori following Aminu’s non appearance for the proceeding that was to determine the final custodial arrangement.

With this decision, the court has granted full custody of the children to the estranged wife and until the judgment is set aside, the mother of the children will hence forth reside with her children.

The order added that their mother should enroll the children in schools suited for their educational needs.

The court further gave another order which allows the respondent ( father )right to visit his children and request for the children to spend holidays with him.

He was also ordered to pay for upkeep of the children in the sum of 250,000 naira monthly starting from January, 2018 as well as effective medical insurance on the two children.