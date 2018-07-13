DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Atiku Volunteers Call For Free, Fair Election In Ekiti State

Chief Chido Okolo, the national coordinator of Atiku Volunteers,

Friday, called on security agencies to ensure that law and order were

maintained during and after the governorship election in Ekiti state

on Saturday.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Chief Okolo also condemned the action of

the police at the Government House, Ado Ekiti, which resulted in the

brutalisation of Gov Ayodele Fayose.

“We join former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in condemning the action

of the police. At no cost should Nigeria’s nascent democracy be

truncated. It is unheard of that a governor of a state, under the

immunity clause, can be so manhandled by the same police that are the

agents of maintenance of law and order. It is against this backdrop

that we urge electorate in Ekiti state not to be intimidated by the

presence of security personnel during the Saturday’s governorship

election. They should exercise their franchise and protect their

votes. Anybody who wants to win the election at all costs should note

that the eyes of the international community are on Nigeria,” he said.

Okolo called on politicians to play the game according to the

international standard practices.