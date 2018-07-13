Atiku Volunteers Call For Free, Fair Election In Ekiti State
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
Atiku Volunteers Call For Free, Fair Election In Ekiti State
Chief Chido Okolo, the national coordinator of Atiku Volunteers,
Friday, called on security agencies to ensure that law and order were
maintained during and after the governorship election in Ekiti state
on Saturday.
Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Chief Okolo also condemned the action of
the police at the Government House, Ado Ekiti, which resulted in the
brutalisation of Gov Ayodele Fayose.
“We join former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in condemning the action
of the police. At no cost should Nigeria’s nascent democracy be
truncated. It is unheard of that a governor of a state, under the
immunity clause, can be so manhandled by the same police that are the
agents of maintenance of law and order. It is against this backdrop
that we urge electorate in Ekiti state not to be intimidated by the
presence of security personnel during the Saturday’s governorship
election. They should exercise their franchise and protect their
votes. Anybody who wants to win the election at all costs should note
that the eyes of the international community are on Nigeria,” he said.
Okolo called on politicians to play the game according to the
international standard practices.