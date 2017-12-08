Atiku The Only Presidential Hopeful Capable Of Unseating Buhari In 2019 – Group

Concerned Advocates for Good Governance (CAGG) has described former Vice President,Atiku Abubakar as the only presidential hopeful capable of unseating President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential poll.

It will be recalled that Atiku who left the Peoples Democratic Party four years ago rejoined the party after defecting from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

National Coordinator of CAGG, Barr. Olusegun Bamgbose told newsmen in Aba that Atiku is a huge asset to PDP and possesses the requisite political weight and contacts to upset the seating president in the 2019 polls.

Bamgbose therefore appealed to PDP to avail themselves of this beautiful opportunity if they are sincere in their quest to wrestle power from APC in 2019.

“We applaud Atiku’s decision to return to his former party, PDP. This signals a big boost to PDP’s efforts of wrestling power from the APC in 2019. Already, this move has seriously upset the APC camp because an element who has all it takes to wrestle power from them have joined the race.

“Our strong appeal to PDP is to avail themselves of this golden opportunity and cede the party’s presidential ticket to Atiku.’Who cap fits, let him wear it’ .

“Nigerians are acutely-aware that the APC reign has been characterized by fraud in the high places,youth unemployment which has assumed a geometric dimension, and excruciating hunger which pervading the land,” Bamgbose said.