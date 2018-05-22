DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Dan Garba, Yola

The former women Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state, Mrs Lami Kevin Aguwa Said the APC is a sinking ship and a wargon that is heading for a head on collision because of it’s lack of internal democracy with a very poor party mechanism.

Mrs Aguwa who was the former women Leader of the party and a staunch loyalist of APC dumped APC when Alhaji Atiku Abubakar decided to rejoin People Democracy Party (PDP) to aspire for 2019 Presidential seat in the opposition party.

According to her they were in APC because of the ”Change” mantra slogan that swayed away the people of Nigeria minds on desperation to change the Jonathan’s administration thinking something much more the past administration of Jonathan will be seen.

She said that APC promised Nigeria heaven on earth assured every Nigeria all shall be well by improving the standard of living of everyone but the change was bargained to give Nigerians hardships and intolerable pains meting on the people.

She consider the change as a “useless” change that has not shown any atom of positive bearing to Nigerians but assuring Nigerians that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is changing the “change”for the betterment of all, haven being a politician at the centre stage of the country affairs.

Kevin lament bitterly over the suffering and pains Nigerians are going through in this present administration, basing her argument on the APC Congress conducted over the country to be full of complains and petitions as a results of parallel Congress.

She further Said she is much aware of the Campaign promises Buhari had promised to Nigerians, ranging from matching a Naira to a dollar, wading off insurgents of whatever within his few months in Office, Nigerian Youths will be receiving 5000 as token to empower them,it is in this present regime that we had witnessed the worst form of petroleum scarcity the country has ever had.

” The country is just collapsing in this APC regime, virtually nothing good is moving and I guess it has to do with the leadership, it is only in this country the political party has factionalise itself in all the 36 States, causing unnecessary tention to everybody in the country.

“I think the answers to our many questions is in Atiku Abubakar,he is capable of taken us out of the chains of suffering we are passing through, I wish Nigerians will understand that only him has the ability to change Nigeria for good.” Kevin Said

On wanting a response from the APC in Adamawa, the publicity secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi an effort was made to reach on phone but was not picking at a point the number was saying not reachable.