From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government owned Abubakar Tatari Polytechnic (ATAP) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has issued a 7-days Ultimatum to the State Government over what it described as “Salaries Irregularities” just as it called for the immediate sacking of the State Head of Civil Service.

The ultimatum which is contained in a press statement signed and issued by the chapter Chairman, Comrade Bala Mohammed Yakubu threatened that if nothing was done to address the issue, members will be left with no other action than to embark on an indefinite strike action to press home their demand.

Mohammed Yakubu stated further that, “you will recall that this great Union of ours sacrificed a lot while our dear state and the country in general was in recession, by sacrificing certain percentage of our entitlement in order to compliment government’s effort in ensuring that the educational sector doesn’t collapse during the period”.

He however lamented that, “now that the country gets out of recession, and the federal government gave a time frame for the implementation of new minimum wage. The Union never postulate a deduction in salary from the government but rather an increments through; the implementation of lower cadre migration and other allowances that are not fully implemented as done in other Tertiary Institutions of learning”.

“Therefore, the Union wishes to remind the Head of Civil Service that Polytechnics salaries structure is statutory in nature which became national policy of which every state willing to operate a state owned Polytechnic must comply as stipulated in the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) Scheme of Service/guidelines and approved by the previous administration”, he explained.

The ASUP Chairman also stated that, “union also wishes to remind the State Head of Civil Service that there are no illegal allowances in Tatari Ali Polytechnics as the institution has different scheme of services compared to other state ministries and agencies of government. The union observed with greatest dismay that the salary of a teacher who made all other professions possible can be deducted overnight without any circular or consultation as stipulated in the civil service rules”.

“Therefore, the Union vehemently and resolutely reject the deduction and demands an immediate restoration of the moneys deducted from our members May, 2018 and the immediate payment of salaries to our members who are yet to received their May salaries”, he demanded.

In addition, the union also demands for the implementation of full CONPCASS salary structure and lower cadre migration before the expiration of the 7 days’ ultimatum, or the union will be left with no choice than to embark on industrial action.

The Union however appreciates the effort of the Governor, of Bauchi State Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar for prompt payment of salaries and urged him to “remove the State Head of Civil Service as he is trying to sabotage government efforts towards worker’s salaries”.

All efforts to get the reaction of the state government as at the time of filling this report proved abortive as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Comrade Sabo Mohammed did not pick the calls put across to him after he had promised to call back few minites when he was called.