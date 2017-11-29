ASUP Suspends 15 Days Old Strike, Call On Government To Words With Action

From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

‎The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has suspended it’s fifteen days old strike with a call to government to match words with action to avoid future occurrences.

This was disclosed yesterday by the President ASUP Comrade Usman Yusuf Dutse during a press conference held at the Abubakar Tatami Ali Polytechnic Bauchi

He said that, “Our Union’s congresses and NEC have been fully briefed on these developments and I am therefore to communicate the decision of our Union to suspend the fifteen days old strike action of our union effective on Wednesday, 28th November, 2017”.

Dutse explained that the action was to give an opportunity at implementation and be reviewed according to the time lines outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding.

According to him, “arriving at this decision, our union considered the impact of the strike action on the society including parents and students, pleas on the union by the well meaning Nigerians and other stakeholders groups in the sector”.

The President assured Nigerians public that their struggle shall continue to be focused on the survival of Polytechnic education while appreciating the media for their support during the strike period.

Dutse urged Government to give the MoS a chance of implementation particularly as there is a mechanism for monitoring and evaluation embedded in the MoS.