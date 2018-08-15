DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Association Seeks More Appointments, Opportunities For Women

The Nigerian Girl Guides Association has urged governments at all levels to offer more opportunities, programmes, sponsorships and political appointments to young girls and women in the country.

Mrs Maria Sule, the Chief Commissioner of the Association made the call on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of a six-day national advocacy camp of at Ogbunike in Anambra.

Sule said such opportunities would instill confidence and more dignity in the girl-child and women to resist oppression and violence as well as help them build great career, family and businesses.

According to her, we will be able to develop the potentials of our girls and women to make valuable contributions to the society, if we equip them to accept themselves and appreciate their gifts and abilities.

She said the national advocacy camp was organised to treat issues such as body confidence and self-esteem, gender based violence, advocacy campaigns, entrepreneurship and leadership development, among other crucial topics.

The chief commissioner commended Mrs Obiano for her commitment, generosity and support to the association and the development of the girl-child in the state.

In a remark, wife of Anambra Governor, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano reiterated the state government’s readiness to support and address issues affecting women, especially young girls in the state.

“It is our vision to develop young girls and women to reach their full potentials as responsible citizens,” she said.

She said the state government was determined to combat cases of forced child marriage, sexual exploitation, prostitution, trafficking, female genital mutilation, sexual harassment and forced abortions among young girls and women.

Obiano said she had built 20 homes for widows, trained and empowered over 5,000 youths, rehabilitated many mentally deranged persons and provided artificial limbs to physically challenged persons in the past four years.

She commended the association for raising its voice in the fight and protection of women and young girls against violence and abuses.

Obiano, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Local Artwork, Tourism and Diaspora, Mrs Sally Mbanefo, charged parents to instill in children love, humility, discipline, hard work and accountability.

“Teach them to take responsibility for their actions and to have trust, hope and faith in God,” she stressed.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Ogbunike community, Igwe John Umenyiora stressed the need for girl-child education “because of their roles in the family and nation building.”

The monarch urged other organizations to join in the empowerment and education of the girl child financially, morally and materially.

The theme for this year’s national advocacy camp was “Raising Confident Girls”.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to 26 persons in appreciation for their support in the fight against violence perpetuated against girl child and women in the society.