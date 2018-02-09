DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Friday Ogbonna

Abakaliki

The embattled General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church,

Nigeria, Rev. Prof. Pual Emeka has dragged a legal practitioner,

Eleazar C.N Igbokwe, (Esq.) of “Mastersons Solicitors”, Port-Harcourt,

to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Attorney General of the

Federation over alleged professional misconduct and felony.

Rev. Emeka accused Igbokwe of deliberately misquoting the content of a

court ruling thereby misinforming the public against him, in a

publication he carried out in a national newspaper.

The embattled General Superintendent has been in a protracted legal

battle since 2014 to upturn his suspension by some leaders of the

church.

In a petition to NBA and Attorney General of the Federation, dated 7th

February, 2018, Rev. Emeka, through his attorney, Mr Ifeanyichukwu

Okonkwo, accused Igbokwe of fragrantly violating Rule 32(3) (F) Rules

of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2007.

The petition, a copy of which was made available to our reporter in

Enugu, also urged the legal authorities to investigate and discipline

Igbokwe for also violating Rule 32(1) with regard to “CANDID AND FAIR

DEALING”, which according to him requires that, “In appearing in his

professional capacity before a Court of Tribunal, a lawyer shall not

deal with the Court otherwise than candidly and fairly”.

The petitioner insisted that Igbokwe also violated Rule (3) (f), to

the effect that “In appearing in his professional capacity before a

Court or Tribunal, a lawyer shall not – Knowingly misquote the content

of a paper, the testimony of a witness, the language of the argument

of the opposing counsel, or the language of a decisionor or a

textbook.”

He insisted that Igbokwe knowingly misquoted the content of a Supreme

Court Decision in the case of Rev. Prof. Paul Emeka vs. Rev. Dr. Chidi

Okoroafor and 18 Others (2017) 11 NWLR (PT. 1577) 410.

While attaching the relevant evidence and particulars, the petitioner

stated that the misquotation was made in a national newspaper

published in August 24, 2017.

“Please do not hesitate to call on the undersigned of this petition to

expatiate or furnish you with further information, during your

investigations of this case of professional misconduct and breach of

the Criminal Procedure Act, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,”

Okonkwo pleaded.

When contacted, the accused, Barr. Igbokwe said Rev. Emeka has lost.

According to him, “Paul Emeka went to court and lost and lost

woefully. If they wrote to the Bar Association, the Bar will call me

and will show me their petition. If they wrote to federal Attorney

General I am not responsible to federal Attorney General. I am only

responsible to the Bar Association.

“I don’t work for government I work for myself. People should wakeup.

People should clean their head. Please tell them if they have lawyers

working for them they should educate them.

“Who is Paul Emeka? He is being driven out. We sent him out of the

church so, what he is going about will not help him”, Igbokwe replied.