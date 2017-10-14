The recent revelation by the President Buhari’s daughter and wife concerning the rot inside the State House Medical Center have become the lightening rod to further expose the covered corruption at the State House under the supervision of the chief of staff, Abba Kyari and the presidential cabal.

President Buhari’s wife, Aisha Buhari had raised concerns of the appropriation of the funds earmarked for drug purchase and maintenance of the facility. It was revealed that in 2015, the clinic received N3.94bn. In 2016, the allocation was N3.87bn. For the current budget year (2017), the clinic got N3.2bn – totally N10.98billion.

In so doing, the House of Representatives reacted to announce the start of an investigation – to investigate the pathetic state of the State House Clinic in Abuja.But information made available to 247ureports.com from a competent source reveals a bloodline connection to the embezzlement at State House Medical Center.

Untangling the connection between the political actors will unmask the deceit orchestrated by the cabals inside the presidency.

On the first level, the Permanent Secretary to the State House Jalal Arabi – whom 247ureports.com had previously reported was unqualified for the post of Permanent Secretary having failed the necessary examinations for the position of Director – was placed at the position of Permanent Secretary nonetheless. His daughter is married to the son of Abba Kyari’s younger brother, Senator Kyari. The Chief of Staff is his in law.

Adamu Mua’zu, a former governor of Bauchi State and former national chairman of People Democratic Party [PDP], interestingly, was the one who recommended Jalal Arabi for the position of Permanent Secretary. Mua’zu’s sister is married to Jalal Arabi. While Mua’zu was the governor of Bauchi State, Abba Kyari was given a palatial house in Bauchi at Government Quarters by Mu’azu.

Through the intertwined relationships, the cabal took unholy control over the management of the affairs at the state house – in addition to the backing from the chief of staff, Abba Kyari in tandem with President’s nephew, Mamman Daura, the Permanent Secretary’s corrupt activities go virtually unchecked.

“Jalal Arabi makes steady returns to Mu’azu and to Senator Kyari” claims a former serving senator who is in the know of the inner workings of the state house. The former senator made bold that virtually all contract awards are awarded to themselves in the same manner the suspended SGF [Secretary to the Government of the Federation], Lawal Babachir awarded fictitious contracts to himself.

A source in the presidency revealed to 247ureports.com that the cabal’s activities are supposedly hinged around the preparation for 2019 presidential election. Amassing financial resources against the presidential elections and other legislative races. The source explains that the anti-graft agencies are aware of the illegal activities but have decided to look the other way. “The Buhari administration is no longer interested in the fight against corruption”.

The source pointed to the acting Chairman of EFCC [Economic and Financial Crimes Commission] as having been compromised and unable to checkmate the slew of corrupt activities taking place within the State House.

While the EFCC acting chairman maintains an awkward silence, patients at the State House Medical Centre groan over lack of drugs and equipment at the facility. The clinic which is meant to serve Nigeria’s president, vice president and their families as well as employees of the Presidency and other privileged individuals, cannot provide common drugs and other items such as paracetamol, Vitamin B-complex, cotton wools and syringe. Sources at the clinic revealed that the last time drugs and other consumables were supplied was in April this year.

According to published reports, a patient recently diagnosed with low Packed Cell Volume (PCV) said he was told that there were no folic acid, fersolate tablet and vitamin B-Complex at the centre. Another patient recalled that he had to go to Garki Hospital for a malaria test few weeks ago because he was told that the laboratory at the State House clinic did not have “the tools for the blood test.”

A female patient stated: “Doctors and nurses at the State House hospital do their work, they prescribe drugs, but when you get to the pharmacy, you are told there are no drugs. Recently when I was asked to do a leg x-ray, I was told the machine was not working.”

“Seriously, this hospital lacks drugs and equipment. My wife gave birth and I was asked to go out and buy everything needed for the delivery totaling N7,500. I’ve the receipts with me. President Buhari should look into this and help us out,” another patient said.

It took the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, to the facility for Nigerians and the National Assembly to become aware of the deplorable state of the clinic.

The national assembly investigation is slated to probe how the facility utilized the N10.98billion budgeted for its operations since 2015.