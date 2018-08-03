DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has ordered an investigation into the remote and immediate cause of the collapsed Water Tank behind the main bowl of the Stephen Keshi Stadium during the ongoing African Senior Athletics Championships holding in Asaba

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary,Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa described the incident as regrettable but thanked God that no life was lost.

God Okowa who expressed concern over the collapse of the water tank behind the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, thanked God that no life was lost to the incident.

The Governor has directed an immediate investigation into the cause of the collapse of the water tank with a view to unravel the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

He also emphasised that discilplinary actions will be taken against anyone culpable in the collapse of the water tank if it is discovered that someone failed to do the right thing abinitio.

The statement further assured that Government will take necessary steps to avert future occurrence.

He called on the Athletes and the very enthusiastic spectators to continue to savory the beauty if the competition which so far has recorded appreciable success.