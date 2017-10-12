The APC [All Progressive Congress] party in Anambra State appears neck deep in trouble following what appeared a quiet transition from the noisy APC gubernatorial primary to the buildup for the APC flag off of their gubernatorial campaign slated for October 13, 2017. This is as information recently made available to 247ureports.com by competent sources revealed the Anambra State APC finds itself in a messy quagmire over growing distrust and cash disbursement.

The political godfather to the APC gubernatorial candidate, Sir Arthur Eze is reported to have developed cold feet towards the APC gubernatorial candidate and political godson, Tony Nwoye regarding cash disbursement and growing distrust between godfather and godson. Sir Arthur Eze, accordingly has demanded for Tony Nwoye to deposit his Certificate of Return as a precondition for continued funding of his gubernatorial campaign.

Investigation uncovered that the APC gubernatorial committee headed by the Bauchi State governor, Barrister Abubakar has become hesitant to engage in the expected fund raising. The Bauchi State governor is quoted as saying that the APC governors and other stakeholders are not comfortable with Tony Nwoye as the gubernatorial candidate. He vowed not to donate even ‘a kobo’ to the campaign.

Other critical stakeholders such as the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has turned away from Tony Nwoye’s campaign. According to our source, following the victory at the APC primary, Governor Okorocha pledged to bankroll virtually the entire campaign to ensure Anambra becomes a sister APC state. In the euphoria, Okorocha presented a candidate to fill the deputy governor slot. On face value, Tony Nwoye agreed to the choice presented by Okorocha.

At the last moment, Tony Nwoye disappointed Governor Okorocha with the selection of another candidate for the deputy governor slot. The selection was done at the last moment to avoid raising the expected noise from the Imo State Governor. He submitted the name of Dozie Ikedife moments before the deadline for names submission.

Governor Okorocha did not react happily to the news. Okorocha not only withdrew his pledge, he turned to dissuade other APC Governors from supporting the candidate-ship of Tony Nwoye. Governor Okorocha reportedly began pointing to Dozie Ikedife [Jnr] as the son of the IPOB [Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra] leader, Dr. Dozie Ikedife [Snr]. He managed to convince many of the APC stakeholders and would-be financial donors to turn away from Tony Nwoye.

On the part of his political godfather, Sir Arthur Eze, the once smooth relationship seem to have cracked. Tony Nwoye, according to our source, had approached Sir Arthur Eze for more cash to begin the onward push to Election Day beginning from the flag off. Sir Arthur Eze, being unwilling to release more cash, told Tony Nwoye to continue with his own money – that he will cue in due time. Nwoye got to his knees to beg but Arthur Eze was unwilling to entertain Nwoye’s begging.

Arthur Eze recalled to Nwoye how he misappropriated monies released to him during the 2013 gubernatorial election in Anambra under the banner of the PDP [Peoples Democratic Party] to be used to influence the INEC [Independent National Electoral Commission] into awarding victory to the then PDP candidate. He accused Tony Nwoye of pocketing the money and using it to purchase a palatial house in the high luxurious neighborhood of Maitama, Abuja.

As a precondition, Arthur Eze insisted Tony Nwoye deposits his Certificate of Return in exchange for continued financial support. 247ureports.com is not certain the import of depositing the Certificate Of Return. It is also uncertain if Tony Nwoye agreed to deposit his Certificate Of Return.

Against the upcoming flag off scheduled for Friday October 13, 2017, sources within the APC reveals that the APC gubernatorial committee insisted that Tony Nwoye must go ahead and use his own personal finances to financial the flag off. The Committee refused providing the expected finances. Complaints from the planners of the flag off have become the order. The planners and members of the Nwoye campaign train in Anambra have begun complaining of limited cash flow.

The power center of the APC is reported to have a distasteful disposition on Tony Nwoye’s candidacy. In particular, sources indicate President Buhari is not comfortable with the candidacy of Tony Nwoye. The President cannot see himself coming to the campaign trail to campaign for Tony Nwoye, claims a source who also is an official of the APC.

“Tony Nwoye is seen as a cultist” claims a presidential source. “We cannot be seen as supporting a cultist”.