Arteta Agrees To Replace Wenger

Ex-Arsenal captain and midfielder, Mikel Arteta was reported to have agreed in principle to replace Arsene Wenger and become the new boss at Arsenal.

The Spaniard is currently assistant coach to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and played a huge part in guiding them to their record-shattering Premier League title success this season.

Although no contract has been signed, goal.com reported that the announcement of Arteta’s return to the Emirates Stadium will be made in the coming days.

Arteta is highly regarded by Gunner’s chief executive Ivan Gazidis, who believes a younger coach will slot into a modern European football structure, complemented by the head of recruitment Sven Mislintat and new head of football relations Raul Sanllehi.

Arteta is expected to bring his own backroom staff on board, with reports linking Santi Cazorla as a potential addition, while the futures of Steve Bould and Jens Lehmann remain uncertain despite both receiving offers to stay at Emirates Stadium.

Arteta left Arsenal upon his retirement from playing in 2016, having made 150 appearances for the club, scoring 16 goals and laying on a further 11 assists during his four seasons at the Emirates Stadium.