Arsenal Make Unknown Nigerian Defender Top Transfer Target

The 19 –year old prodigy with a Nigerian father and German mother is seen by the Gunners as the perfect fit in a defence that has often proved to be unreliable as the Gunners shipped in goals aplenty during the current season.

The player whose profile has risen dramatically since leaving the former club, 1860, Munich to join VFB Wolfsburg where another Nigerian, Victor Osimhen also plies his trade in 2017, has caught the attention of the three-time Premier League champions.

In a bid to consolidate on their successes during the Wenger era, the club has made it clear they would be spending big to strengthen their defence as they welcome a new manager to the club.

Uduokhai has already featured for the German U-20 team and is likely to be the first of a new generation of players to join the north-London club, post-Wenger.