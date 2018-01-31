DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Arsenal to loan out Nigerian forward

English Premier League side Arsenal are set to loan out Chuba Akpom for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.

The English born striker has not featured for the Gunners in the first half of the season, and reports have emerged that the London based side are willing to let Chuba go before the transfer deadline on Wednesday, January 31.

Goal’s Arsenal correspondent Chris Wheatley has suggested that Arsenal are in talks with a Belgium based side for the services of Akpom.

Akpom has fallen behind Alexander Lacazette, Olivier Giroud, and youngster Eddie Nketiahin the pecking order, and with the club reportedly in talks for Gabonese goal poacher Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Chuba will find it difficult to get game time.

According to reports, there are some clubs after Chuba , but Belgian first division side STVV are the front runners to sign the 22-year-old, although there have been no concrete resolutions.