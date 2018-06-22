DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

*22nd June, 2018*

*PRESS RELEASE*

Arrest Of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Democracy Under Threat – Igbo Renaissance Forum (IRF)

It is with consternation that we received the news of the GESTAPO style arrest of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe today, 22nd June, 2018 in Abuja.

It is a sad reality that we are faced with a very real threat of suffocating the democratic process in Nigeria, and the rude rape of the rule of law.

The Igbo Renaissance Forum would wish to state categorically that the DSS is actively showing by their actions that there is an urgent reason to raise fundamental questions about the integrity of the organization.

We ask that Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe be released, and that if there is need for him to be invited, that they follow the legal procedure.

It is sad that in this period, when Nigeria is battling with the integrity of government to prove to the international community that there is no deliberate effort to subdue the opposition and individuals perceived to be critical of the government, the DSS could embark on such a very caustic action.

We call on the generality of Nigerians to rise and say NO to this kind of strange and bizarre action, only witnessed under a dictatorship.

We shall be following this case and would ensure that this is not allowed to slide.

*WE ARE NOT GOING TO REST UNTIL ABARIBE REGAINS HIS FREEDOM*

*#FREEABARIBENOW!*

SIGNED:

*Nze Ugo-Akpe Onwuka (Oyi of Oyi II)*

*CONVENER IRF*