Army Raids Adamawa Community In Revenge For Murdered Soldier

By Tom Garba, Yola

The Brigade Commander, 23rd Amourned Brigade, Yola, Brigadier General Mohammed Bello has confirmed the killing of a soldier in Opalo town in Lamurde local Government Area of Adamawa state.

Bello disclosed this to newsmen in Yola, the state capital on Thursday and noting that the incident took place on Tuesday, adding that the deceased soldier is still been searched for.

Bello revealed that eleven persons including a District Head have been arrested in connection with the incident, stressing that the District Head was released through the appealed by the Hama Bachama, His Royal Highness Stephen Irimiya.

He said the Hama Bachama assured him that the alleged killer youths are known and would soon be brought to the military authority.

However report from the affected area revealed that the soldier, who was among the soldiers manning Numan bridge military checkpoint was allegedly murdered at Opalo town while on a private visit to see his kinsmen in Kabawa Village inhabited by dry season vegetable farmers.

The report further explained that the soldier was permitted by his superior officer to visit his kinsmen in Kabawa village when the incident occurred.

It said that the deceased soldier had boarded a taxi and on his way to his destination along with another passenger were waylaid at a checkpoint mounted by some Bachama vigilante group .

The colleagues of the deceased after waiting in vain for days for his return decided to mount a search mission and it was discovered that he was killed.

The search party along the line ran into some Bachama Youths armed to the teeth and on sighting the militarymen, took to their heels and the soldiers pursued them to the palace of the Hama Bachama and some of them were arrested.

The search party discovered that the deceased soldier along with two others in the vehicle were killed and buried by the River Bank, while the vehicle was burnt and pushed into the river Benue.

Irked by the development, the entire town went -up in flames as houses were burnt down.