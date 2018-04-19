DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Army Burn Down Benue Community in Search of Missing Colleague

–

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable Agree

Disagree

Buhari is the one lazy and unemployable View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Troops of the Nigerian Army yesterday burnt down over 300 houses and equally burnt alive, a 62 years old sick man in one of the razed houses in Naka, the headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue state, villagers have said.

The soldiers were said to have stormed the town in six hilux trucks with inscription indicating that they were from the 72 Special Forces in Makurdi.

The soldiers were said to be in ‘search’ of their missing colleague who was allegedly killed in Gwer West by some hoodlums, one of the locals who pleaded not to be mentioned told newsmen on phone.

He said the troops just came and started burning down houses around Phase 2 area of Naka town while residents ran in different direction for their dear lives.

According to him, there was news earlier in the area that a man dressed in military uniform was killed in a village about 2 kilometres away from the main Naka town.

“Before the alleged killing of the soldier, news had filtered around communities in Gwer West local government area that herdsmen dressed in army uniform were camped along the bank of river Benue to launch attack on the area.

“The hoodlums must have erroneously thought the soldier was one of the Insurgents who has just disguised himself to spy on the area,” he noted.

Responding to the incident, Assistant Director Army Public Relations 707 Special Forces Brigade, Major Olabisi Ayeni, said on 18 March, at about 3:30 pm, troops of 707 deployed at Naka in Gwer West local government area of Benue state observed the absence of one PTE Danlamin Gambo from his duty post.

Major Ayeni, who made this known through a statement made available to 247ureports in Makurdi, said though Gambo was not seen, his riffle was found at the location.

According to him, the soldier was last seen receiving a call and went in search for network but did not return.

“Troops immediately conducted patrols to search for the soldier. During the search at about 6:10pm, our troops observed blood stain along a footpath leading to newly dug grave. They immediately dug the grave and the missing body of the soldier was found butchered.

“The corpse was later exhumed and deposited at the Nigerian Air force Hospital Mortuary, Makurdi.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that some locals were involved in the killing of the soldier, which has led to the arrest of some suspects by a team dispatched from the unit to the scene of the incident.

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstance that led to the death of the soldier and to also arrest the culprits involved,” the statement said.