Army Begins Operation Show Of Force In Aba

Soldiers of 144 Battalion, Asa, Ukwa West local government area, Abia State, has kicked off a week-long operation tagged, ‘Show of Force Exercise’, in Aba.

The exercise, which will last through the festive season, started from Ngwa High School Forward Operation Base, FOB, through Aba-Owerri road, lasted over 3 hours.

Briefing newsmen in Aba at the end of the exercise, Commanding Officer, 144 Battalion, Lt. Col. Umar Kasim Sidi, explained that the “show of force” operation is to show off military strength and part of proactive steps of the Army to ensure that residents, visitors and business owners in Aba would enjoy crime free yuletide through constant patrol on major streets and suspected flash points.

According to him, “the officers participating in the exercise were drawn from different formations that made up the Battalion. Soldiers will be carrying out a spontaneous stop and search operation along some strategic locations within the city. We appeal to commuters and commercial motorists to cooperate with soldiers without fear of molestation.”

He stated that the exercise is the off shoot of the “Operation Python Dance” which was recently launched in Awka, Anambra State.

Speaking further, Lt. Col. Sidi assured that the command has the necessary logistics to respond swiftly to distress calls as soon as they were contacted.

The Commanding Officer who disclosed that his command has achieved a lot in recent months through credible intelligence, urged the public to provide useful information about criminal activities to soldiers, and assured that the Army treats her source with utmost confidence.