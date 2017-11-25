Army Arrests Suspected Cultists, Robbery Suspects In Abia

Soldiers attached to the 145 Battalion deployed to Umuahia, Abia State have arrested 21 suspected cultists at Umudike in Ikwuano Local Government Area of the state.

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Ohafia, Major Oyegoke Gbadamosi, confirmed the arrest in a statement which was made available to Southern City News on Friday.

He noted that the suspects were nabbed following intelligence gathered about their operations.

Gbadamosi stated that the suspected cultists, aged between 18 and 25 years were sighted in the bushes around Umudike in Ikwuano LGA throughout the night of October 15, probably meeting for initiation purposes.

He said, “Based on the information received, the troops of the Forward Operation Base, Obot Akara swung into action and apprehended 21 suspected cult members which include one Mr. Brown Christian and 20 others.

“The suspects are presently undergoing preliminary investigation and thereafter, they will be handed over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Army spokesman also added that in a related development, soldiers of 144 Battalion on routine patrol on Uka Egbu Street in Aba North LGA smashed a gang of three suspected armed robbers on October 15.

He said the suspects, on sighting the patrol team, escaped to an unknown destination and abandoned one locally-made single-barrelled pistol, one locally-made revolver pistol, three live rounds of 9mm ammunition, three empty cases of 9mm ammunition.

He added that the suspects also abandoned one tricycle with registration number: ESA 036 VC and a bag containing their personal belongings. He said efforts are ongoing to arrest members of the gang.

According to Gbadamosi, soldiers attached to the 145 Battalion at Isiala Ngwa North military checkpoint along Aba-Port Harcourt expressway acting on a tip-off, arrested a suspected armed robber, identified as Chijindu Chidi.

He said the suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

–

Source: Punch