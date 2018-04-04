DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Armed Robbers In Military Camouflage Attack FCT Church

–

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Suspected armed robbers attacked the New Ona Iwa Mimo Onimajemu Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Angwan Kwaso, Tunga-Maje community in Zuba, FCT; and carted away members’ money and phones.

Church leader, Oladejo John, told newsmen that the suspects stole money and phones and created fear in the people of the community with gun shot on Tuesday in Abuja.

When newsmen visited the community, they gathered that the bandits were four in number, adding that they wore the military camouflage.

The culprits attacked the church around 2a.m. on Tuesday and initially abducted three women who were participating in the church’s vigil.

John said he picked a bottle and threw it in the direction of the bandits as they made away with the three women.

John said upon breaking, the bottle made a gun-like sound and made the bandits to shoot back and disappeared, leaving the women behind.

“I came back, took a bottle of soft drinks around the Church premises, then threw it in the direction of the bandits, it hit a rock and sounded like a gunshot.

“They fired back at my direction and ran away, leaving the three women behind,’’ he said.

An eye witness, Mrs. Bose Komolafe, said the suspects came into the church and ordered everyone to lie face down on the floor and asked for the pastor.

Bose said John stood up and identified himself as the pastor, adding that they searched everyone, took phones, money and other valuables in the church.

According to her, they asked John where his gun was.

“Daddy (John) asked them to introduce themselves first. Then one of them hit him with a stick.

“The other one attacked and beat him, asking where he kept his money and phone.

“After robbing us, they took four women away including daddy’s wife, they took me with my daughter, when we were outside the Church, they asked me to go back.

“My daughter was taken away, on their way inside the bush, they told one of the women to go back, and then left with the remaining three.

“They told our pastor to pay N5m for the women to be released.

“He followed them behind, on his way, he saw that a woman had been released,’’ Komolafe said.

A resident of the area, Mr. Akinlami Aduragbemi, called on the Federal Government to beef up security in the area by deploying policemen to the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the case was reported to Zuba Police station in the morning and the officers visited for investigation.