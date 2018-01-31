DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Armed Bandits Kill NNPC Staff In Benue

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed one person killed along the border line of Guma Local Government area of Benue and Nasarawa States.

The Commissioner of Police in Benue, CP Fatai Owoseni who confirmed this while briefing newsmen yesterday disclosed that the deceased victim was an officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) who were on an official assignment in the area.

Owoseni explained that from what he had gathered so far, the attack was carried out by armed bandits.

The Police Commissioner who also disclosed that two policemen were killed recently in Ukum Local Government Area of the state said the problem around the Ukum and Katsina-Ala was purely communal clash and an act of banditry which is traced to the wanted militia leader, Terwase Akwaza a.k.a Ghana.

“What is happening in Ukum and Kastina-Ala is a pure act of banditry and communal clash which some criminals are taking advantage of. Most acts of banditry taking place in that axis is traced to Ghana.”

Owoseni also lamented that criminals in the area were taking advantage of the clashes to perpetrate their own criminal acts disclosed that it was for that reason that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris deployed special forces who are well trained to combat such criminality in the area.

He said already, some persons had been invited for interrogation even as investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of the clash but regretted what he described as conspiracy of silence in the area.

The CP urge the media to partner with the police in the onerous task of ensuring the security of the country saying, “if the media keep reporting negative things about the country, we might be preventing investors from coming to invest in the country.”