DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Arewa Youths Warn Obasanjo Over Attacks On Buhari, A Rejoinder – By Kallys Albert Sr

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

It has long been said that morality is the basis of things and truth is the substance of all morality. And thus, I ask, who made the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) arbiter of what is “disastrous” or “morally right” for Nigeria? And, how did the AYCF gauge its ascribed “Obasanjo’s meddlesomeness?” These and many other questions agitated my mind reading through its article captioned “Arewa Youths Warn Obasanjo Over Attacks On Buhari.” http://247ureports.com/arewa-youths-warn-obasanjo-over-attacks-on-buhari/ Is the AYCF giving the impression that only it can defend, or fight the cause of Buhari (MGB), a president of [All Nigerians? I find it hard to understand the rationale for the warning it sounded, except realizing how deeply and far-polarized Nigeria polity has become so lately. It appears obvious we have degenerated to the point – To your tents, O Israel! – where no one must speak out the truth for fear of being sullied by uncultured and unreasonable minds clutched in ethnocentric orientation.

Quite rightly, the AYCF is observant; even if such observation is grossly misplaced in its wrong use attacking former President Obasanjo (OBJ) out of, and in pity for the current President. That Obasanjo has “For quite some time . . . turned himself into a self-appointed messiah in the efforts to define the political and democratic future of this country” is not without significant reasons; valid ones in that matter. Those reasons of course derive from known historical facts – Leadership problem as well as current unrestrained ethnocentric nepotism carried to the level of unethical and intolerable immoral height in a country that professes unity; and indivisibility. For clarity sake, the table below reminds all of Nigeria’s presidents from 1960 to present.

S/N Former Nigeria’s Presidents 1 Sir A Tafawa Balewa North 2 Gen Aguiyi Ironsi SE 3 General Yakubu Gowon North 4 Gen Murtala Mohammed North 5 General Olusegun Obasanjo SW 6 Alhaji Shehu Shagari North 7 Maj. General Muhammadu Buhari BuhariBuhari North 8 Gen. Ibrahim Babangida North 9 Chief Ernest Shonekan, SW 10 Late General Sanni Abacha, North 11 General Abdulsalam Abubakar, North 12 Late Umaru Musa Yar’adua, North 13 Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, SS

Beginning 1960 when Nigeria yanked itself from the clutches of colonialism to the present, Nigeria’s nine Presidents are of northern extraction as opposed to four from all south combined. Taken this as it is, it can then be seen apparent lackadaisical approach, or why none of these northern presidents won’t speak out against an obvious ineffective leadership, except OBJ. The obvious truth is that expressions against tyranny and clannish enthronement stratification of what is left of the country has rained wide and continues even as it is common among the populace. To this and within such context, AYCF rightly observed a self-appointed messiah, one who is in sympathy and considers the country as a whole; but AYCF froths itself into unprincipled and appalling vituperation. Furthermore, the AYCF’s perceptible observation found illusory use in concluding that president Buhari “is still morally a better leader than Obasanjo,” albeit, recognizing Buhari’s “serious shortcomings” in contradiction. Thus, such contraindication raises the how and to what degree or basis for the cryptic closing.

For the benefit of the uninformed, “Morality” reflects the principle people generally considered to be right, honest, or acceptable in organized society. Yet, in fairness MGB does not need the AYCF to fight his fight. MGB needs the likes of OBJ as of necessity. If anything, there exists, and remains esprit de corps between the duo; and MGB stands to gain more from Obasanjo’s criticism than from AYCF faltered attack on OBJ.

Further nauseating, appears to be AYCF’s call, nay – challenge that Obasanjo tell them any of the current political and economic difficulties confronting the nation that are not connected to his meddlesomeness and manipulations. Really? In a country that has been R U L E D more than three quarters of its life span by set of ethnic groups, one wonders how the AYCF arrived at such conclusion. Except again that such outburst sums up one of well-known perceptual indulgence; “It’s folly to be wise where ignorance is a bliss.” Perhaps, AYCF is right. If better morality hinges on nepotism, clannishness and progressive ethnocentrism, MGB is superior to OBJ. On the other hand, had Obasanjo in his more than eight years as Nigeria’s president indulged and embedded and clothed himself in such trait the name N I G E R I A would have been erased from existence except in memory lane and the current wide self-determination agitations would have been a thing of the past, but he didn’t. Now, that’s what seems morally better to a sensible mind.

In a personal note however, I attribute the failure of southern presidents from emulating and exhibiting Buhari approach not as cowardice, or defiance to religious finitism, but empirical evidence of what morally better than the other truly is. At least, before now, Nigeria has neither concentrated, nor hands its security and other important governmental machinery to one ethnic group in deliberate, indifference and reckless disregard to the collective rights of all Nigerians. Such is certainly not an underlying morally better aspect of human being. Or, do we go on and on? To be candid, Obasanjo does not have to personally exonerate himself, or even contemplate of responding to AYCF which appears to have no cultured rearing and respect for elders. Yet, other people will do for and in his behalf.

On a subtler note though, AYCF is right only to the extent it fantasizes “It will no longer be acceptable for any old cargo to decide the fate of over 160 million Nigerians” a general categorization encompassing most of our past and current leaders. But how to achieve such elimination of inferred old cargoes from Nigerian polity remains a scary odious dilemma than presently are with us. Youths can only become relevant in the polity of a nation by standing to, by and in truth rather than fighting a meaningless cause, or pretending to defend absurdity in vein glory to naught.

–

Kallys Albert Sr.

+612-306-1945 (direct line)

Nigerian Citizens for Good Governance

Community Organizing and Education Mission

Ncgg.usa@gmail.com

+ (763) 571-7172