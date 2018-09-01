Aretha Franklin Funeral Bishop Apologizes To Ariana Grande After Touch

Detroit: The bishop who officiated Aretha Franklin’s funeral has apologised Friday to Ariana Grande for how he touched her onstage and a joke he made about her name.

Bishop Charles Ellis led Franklin’s funeral and awkwardly greeted Grande on stage after she performed (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman. Images of the moment showed Ellis’ hand holding Grande well above her waist, with his fingers pressing against one side of her chest.

Bishop Charles Ellis, right, holds Ariana Grande after her performance. Photo: AP

Social media users were quick to call out sexual harassment, posting images of the moment with the hashtag #RespectAriana.

The preacher apologised in an interview with The Associated Press at the cemetery where Franklin was interred late on Friday.