By Austin Echefu

Pandemonium broke loose yesterday during the commendnantion service of late Mrs. Juliana Mbata, mother of the billionaire businessman, Alex Mbata, Chairman of the ABM Global, in Mgwoma Obube Community in Owerri North LGA, as the Archbishop of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, AJV Obinna, escaped lynching by the whiskers.

The Archbishop who has been the voice of the people for years, dating from the military era, had mounted the podium after the funeral Mass and wanted to offer some words.

Seated in the front row seats were the wife of the Governor, Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha, her son in-law and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Uche Nwosu, who has been annointed by the Governor as his successor, the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Acho Ihim, but they did not attempt to intervene or call the youths said to be members of the Ugwumba Movement, a political organization for the governorship ambition of Uche Nwosu, to order.

The Archbihop had during the commendation service condemned the bad policies of the Okorocha adminiatration. He also condemned the manace of endorsement for Uche Nwosu for Governor by the Governor’s loyalists, saying that it was impossible for the Governor’s son in-law to be the Governor of Imo State.

He added that Imo State needs an experienced admiatrator and that Uche Nwosu was still very small to be the Governor of Imo State.

The Archbishop also said that the people of Imo State were suffering, stressing that despite creating the Ministry of Happiness by the Governor Imo people were still not happy.

He said that in the course of his pastoral visits he has come face to face with the sufferings of the people.

The Archbishop was interrupted by murmuring in the audience, but he said he did not hear what the people were saying and called out someone who had raised his hands to speak.

The young man came out and the Archbishop handed him the microphone. He said the Governor had performed very well, adding that the Governor had built roads.

But another person in the audience raised his hands and the Archbishop called him up and handed him the microphone also. He said that Governor Okorocha had failed Imo State and that the people were suffering, noting that the PDP government under Ikedi Ohakim was better.

He said that it was better for Imo people to go back to Ikedi Ohakim whose government made Imo people happy.

While he was speaking pandemonium broke loose as the members of the Ugwumba Movement pounced on the Archbishop, attempting to collect the microphone from him, but the Archbishop receeded to the altar.

Below is an audio version from an eyewitness who participated in the service:

Despite receeding to the altar, the Uche Nwosu loyalists surged towards the altar to meet the Archbishop but they were stopped by the Rev Fathers, Knights and youths who quickly built a strong wall around him.

The members of the Ugwumba Movement rained abuses on the Archbishop and called him uncountable names.

Meanwhile, Imo people have condemned the action, saying that such action will not be tolerated.