Press Release

Our attention has been drawn to an ugly and sacrilegious incident that happened on Saturday, March 3rd 2018 at the funeral mass for the burial of late Lolo Ezinne Eziada Juliana Mbata. Information has it that during the course of the mass led by Archbishop AJV Obinna, some suspected hoodlums who came in company of the wife of the State Governor, Her Excellency, Nneoma Okorocha and the Chief of Staff to the State Government insulted the Archbishop and even threatened to physically assault him. They made move to grab his microphone.

We will like to state unequivocally that this act is totally unacceptable, condemnable and reprehensible.

The perpetrators of this heinous offence should be brought to answer to the law. Our politicians should realize that a place of worship and sanctuary of God is a revered place and not a place for gangastarism, political rascality and cult activities.

The person of Archbishop Obinna is a highly respected man of God and a senior citizen of our state. He should be treated with all measures of respect and dignity that he and his office deserve. The organization also disassociates the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC) from this act and action. The leadership of the party at the state and national levels condemns this act in its entirety.

Once more, we call on well-meaning members of the public especially our youths to shun all act of violence and should not allow themselves to be used as thugs to carry out anti-social vices.

The people of Imo state are basically Christians and understand the implications of desecrating the alter of God.

Signed:

Chief Kingsley Ufere

Director Media/Publicity

Senator Araraume Destiny Organization, Onitsha Owerri Road, Imo State