Araraume Leads Ward Delegates To Elect APC LG Excos In Isiala Mbano

Alex Chineme Ibeh

The former lawmaker who represented Imo North Senatorial district in the red Chambers, Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume has led other ward delegates in Isiala Mbano Local government Area of Imo State to elect new executive members of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Araraume who was received at the party secretariat in Anara by other ward delegates represented his ward Osuachara in the capacity as an automatic delegate.

It could be recalled that the local government was to be held on Saturday the 12th May 2018 but was postponed till Monday the 14th May.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of APC faithful, Araraume informed that the reason why the congress was rescheduled to Monday was that some hoodlums went to the party secretariat in Owerri to set the complex ablaze, adding that the ugly incident necessitated the National Working Committee to shift the date to Monday 14th may.

He reminded them that the First Phase of the congress which was the ward congress had been concluded on 5th May, noting that the results had been submitted. He asserted that the appeal committee had sat and concluded their reports. He however pointed out that the aggrieved party members had submitted their case to the appeal panel set up by the party hierarchy. He maintained that the appeal has come up with their report.

Earlier in the exercise the member representing Isiala Mbano State constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Chiji Collins moved a motion for the dissolution of old executives and was seconded by Comrade Edy Ogor. The motion was adopted by the members.

Meanwhile, the leader of the congress delegation Mr. Samuel Nsokwute expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the congress.

Fielding questions from the press, the INEC electoral Officer in Isiala Mbano Mr. Emeka Okike said that he was directed by commission to come to monitor the congress. I n his observation, he said that the was in compliance with the INEC’s provisions. He noted that the same is going on simultaneously across the 27 local governments Area of the state. “This exercise is equally going on in other local governments. I can see orderliness. I want to say that politics should be played in a peaceful atmosphere and this is what i am observing today”, he said.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Chairman of the party in the area, Hon Julius Asagwara thanked the delegates for re-electing him in office as he promised never to disappoint them. Asagwara also express gratitude to Senator Ifeanyi Araraume over his sponsorship of the party both financially and morally as he assured the people that he(Araraume) has the capacity to win the general election if given the party ticket. He therefore called on the people to give him a maximum support.