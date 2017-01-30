The Department of Security Services [DSS] has failed to leave up to its threats of arresting the outspoken Apostle of the Omega Fire Ministries, Johnson Suleiman. This is as the fiery Apostle arrived at the headquarters of the DSS in Abuja on the evening of Monday following an invitation by the DSS to report to the office for question and/or interview. A few hours following the arrival of the Apostle, he was seen exiting the premises of the DSS on his way home.

The DSS had attempted a sneaky night arrest on the Apostle last week at his hotel room but failed following the courageous intervention of the Ekiti State governor, Mr. Fayose. The DSS agents had not given the Apostle a prior invitation before the failed attempt to arrest him.

It served a public embarrassment for the DSS and further dent on the bartered image of the DSS.

247ureports.com does not have the details of the questioning or the events that took place within the premises of the DSS with the Apostle.

