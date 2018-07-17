DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Apostle Gbilekaa Takes Over At Benue Urban Devt. Board

…Vows to Fall All Illegal Structures

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

A former Sole Administrator for Ushongo Local Government, Apostle Saint Gbilekaa has taken over as the General Manager, Benue State Urban Development Board with a vow to demolish all illegal structures situated within Makurdi metropolis and its environs.

Apostle Gbilekaa who spoke with 247ureports after he received handover in his office, in Makurdi, today, said the board would look into the master plan designed for the state and any structure wrongly sited and without approved plans would be demolished. .

Gbilekaa who assumed office after the former GM, Mr Richard Agwa was sacked by Governor Mr Samuel Ortom, said illegal structures remain the bane of Urban Development, saying the board will pull down illegal structures in Makurdi.

“Every house built in town is supposed to be approved by the board. If people have built on water channels or under electric lines, the houses will go down. We will have no option than to demolish them,” he said.

Gbilekaa said it is the duty of the board to give urban centres a facelift and provide infrastructures in layouts to make it conducive for residents. He therefore, insisted that illegal structures and buildings without approved government plan and permit would henceforth not be allowed to stand.

“We have residential, commercial, industrial and mixed plans. If you have converted or altered initial plan of any building, we will investigate and ensure it is corrected”.

He also said that all fuel stations sited where individuals originally acquired land for residential purposes would be looked into.

The General Manager urged his staff to shun sharp practices and cooperate with him to move the board forward just as he promised to address issues of staff welfare.