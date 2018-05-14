DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation (KOCO), the campaign

organization of the Ekiti State Deputy Governor and Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola has said that

the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, must

go beyond seeking forgiveness from Ekiti people for his four years

misrule and return the billions of naira looted from the State

treasury.

In his speech after being declared winner of the APC primary election

on Saturday, Fayemi had apologised to the people “for all the errors

of omission or commission he made during his first term as governor,

between 2010 and 2014.”

Reacting, KOCO said in a statement issued on Monday, by its Director

of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, that it was good that Fayemi

realized that he did not do well when he was governor and deemed it

necessary to apologise, but added that; “after apologizing,

restitution should follow.”

The statement read; “The APC candidate must make restitution by

returning all that he stole from Ekiti when he was governor,

especially the N4.9 billion the probe panel indicted him of looting

from N25 billion bond and the N1.5 billion that he allegedly donated

to fund President Muhammadu Buhari’s election.

“Apart from the looted funds that he must return, Fayemi must also

visit the families of those teachers who died prematurely as a result

of his bad policy of demoting Principal and Vice Principal to class

teachers and pay compensation to them.

“Furthermore, he must demonstrate that he is now a changed person by

desisting from telling white lies as he did on National Television

yesterday, lying so brazenly that he did not give APC delegates money

to get their votes.

“Until he does all these, his apology will only be seen as part of the

political gimmicks that he is known for and Ekiti people will never

take him seriously.”

Describing the PDP as the only option for the people, Olayinka said;

“On July 14, the main choice before Ekiti people will be Olusola

Eleka, a Professor of Building Technology (Builder) and Fayemi, a

holder of PhD in War Studies (Warmonger). I am sure no one will go for

a ‘warmonger’, with antecedent of treasury looting over and ahead of a

builder, whose efforts and technical expertise brought Ekiti State

from number 34 in education to number one.”