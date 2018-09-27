DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

APGA Reschedules Party Primary

LATEST FROM THE OFFICE OF THE NATIONAL CHAIRMAN OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVES GRAND ALLIANCE (APGA)

RESCHEDULE OF SOME OF THE PARTY PRIMARY

As a result of the need to conduct free, fair, transparent and credible Party primary across board, hence, to put adequate logistics in place, the party has reschedule its primary as follows :

1.House Of Representatives – Tuesday, October 2, 2018

2.Senate – Wednesday, October 3, 2018

3.House of Assembly – Thursday, October 4, 2018

4.Governorship – Friday, October 5, 2018

5.Non-elective National Convention to nominate the party presidential Candidate – Sunday, October 7,2018

Meanwhile , all Appeals as regards the Primary will be heard on October 6, 2018, at the National secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Ozonkpu Dr. Victor Ike Oye,

National Chairman, APGA