Published On: Thu, Sep 27th, 2018

APGA Reschedules Party Primary

LATEST FROM THE OFFICE OF THE NATIONAL CHAIRMAN OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVES GRAND ALLIANCE (APGA)
RESCHEDULE OF SOME OF THE PARTY PRIMARY
As a result of the need to conduct free, fair, transparent and credible Party primary across board, hence, to put adequate logistics in place, the party has reschedule its primary as follows :
1.House Of Representatives  – Tuesday, October 2, 2018
2.Senate – Wednesday, October 3, 2018
3.House of Assembly – Thursday,  October 4, 2018
4.Governorship – Friday, October 5, 2018
5.Non-elective National Convention to nominate the party presidential Candidate – Sunday, October 7,2018
Meanwhile , all Appeals as regards the Primary will be heard on October 6, 2018, at the National secretariat of the party in Abuja.
Ozonkpu Dr. Victor Ike Oye,
National Chairman, APGA

