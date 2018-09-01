APC Update: All Elective Offices Shall Be By Direct Primaries
In a dramatic turn of events, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved direct primaries for elections into all elective offices.
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State had told journalists after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday that direct primary was only approved for the election to produce the party’s presidential candidate.
Lalong, who said the NEC gave states the nod to determine how governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, State House of Assembly’s candidates would emerge in their respective areas, added that majority of members supported indirect primaries.
He added that any state that opted for direct primaries must not only secure the support of the majority of the stakeholders and the state executive committee but also notify the National Working Committee (NWC) on the option adopted.
But in a twist of events, the APC Acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, who addressed journalists yesterday on the NEC’s decisions, said the meeting actually endorsed direct primaries across board.
Nabena said direct primaries would among others ensure fairness, create a level playing ground, eliminate corrupt tendencies usually associated with the delegates system and guarantee full participation of party members at all levels.
He, however, said the use of indirect primaries was conditional and dependent on logistic impediments, peculiarities and need of a given state that made it unable to use direct primaries.
He also said any decision to use indirect primaries must be signed by majority of the State Executive Committee and critical stakeholders in attendance at the meeting where such resolution was reached.
