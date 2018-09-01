DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

APC Update: All Elective Offices Shall Be By Direct Primaries In a dramatic turn of events, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved direct primaries for elections into all elective offices. Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State had told journalists after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday that direct primary was only approved for the election to produce the party’s presidential candidate. Lalong, who said the NEC gave states the nod to determine how governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, State House of Assembly’s candidates would emerge in their respective areas, added that majority of members supported indirect primaries. He added that any state that opted for direct primaries must not only secure the support of the majority of the stakeholders and the state executive committee but also notify the National Working Committee (NWC) on the option adopted. But in a twist of events, the APC Acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, who addressed journalists yesterday on the NEC’s decisions, said the meeting actually endorsed direct primaries across board. Nabena said direct primaries would among others ensure fairness, create a level playing ground, eliminate corrupt tendencies usually associated with the delegates system and guarantee full participation of party members at all levels. He, however, said the use of indirect primaries was conditional and dependent on logistic impediments, peculiarities and need of a given state that made it unable to use direct primaries. He also said any decision to use indirect primaries must be signed by majority of the State Executive Committee and critical stakeholders in attendance at the meeting where such resolution was reached. – Press Statement For Immediate Release

August 31, 2018

UPDATE: NEC Decisions on Mode of Primary Election

The 30th August, 2018 resolution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) on the mode of Primary Election has been subject to inferences and misleading interpretations.

As an update to the earlier released statement, the Party wishes to make the following clarifications on NEC’s resolutions on Mode of Primary Election:

1. Primary elections into all elective offices shall be by Direct Primaries.

2. NEC resolved to adopt Direct Primaries for the nomination of the Presidential candidate and all other Primaries.

3. The Party’s constitution though provides for Indirect Election and Consensus, however, the use of Indirect Primaries is conditional and dependent on logistic impediments; peculiarities and need of a given State that makes it unable to use Direct Primaries.

4. The State Executive Committee (SEC) shall in consultation with aspirants and other critical stakeholders of the Party in a given State forward for the consideration and approval by the National Working Committee (NWC), if Indirect Primaries is to be adopted. The adopted mode shall now be applied to all categories of the Party’s Primary Elections i.e. State Assembly, Senate, House of Representatives and for the Governorship Elections.

5. The request for Indirect Primaries must be signed by majority of the State Executive Committee, aspirants and critical stakeholders in attendance at the meeting where such resolution is reached.

Direct Primaries will among others ensure fairness; create a level playing ground for contestants; eliminate corrupt tendencies usually associated with the delegates system and ultimately ensure full participation of party members at all levels.

SIGNED:

Mr. Yekini Nabena

Ag. National Publicity Secretary.