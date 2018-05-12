DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

APC Secretariat Fire, APC Insiders Finger Okorocha's Men

The raging war over who controls the structure of All Progressives Congress in Imo State between Governor Rochas Okorocha and APC Stakeholders under the aegis of Alliance Forces of All Progressives Congress led by the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has entered the feverish point as it has consumed the better part APC State secretariat in flames.

This evening, the APC secretariat located at Works Layout by Okigwe Road, Owerri, was seen with thick smoke and tongue of flames ripping through the roof of the building, which stirred up pandemonium as people ran helter-skelter while the courageous used everything in sight including sand and whatever that was available as fire-fighting instrument.

The fire incident may not be unconnected with tomorrow’s APC local government area congress, which Governor has vowed to stop following his failure in seizing the party structure in the last ward congresses.

Mr. Nwadike Chikezie who is a social media aide to Governor Okorocha’s son-in-law, Hon. Uche Nwosu, the Chief of Staff, government house, with a facebook account name, Nwadike Chikezie at about 10 am had written on his facebook; “Imo State Youths insist on ward Congress before LGA congress.”

Interestingly, shortly after having brought the fire under control, Nwadike Chikezie at about 5 pm, wrote on his wall: “Breaking News, APC Secretariat On Fire”

The two statements may have been a decoy to deceive the unsuspecting public, a source within APC claims.

It will be recalled that last Saturday, during the ward congresses, it was reported that the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, Sen. Ben. Uwajumogu, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, Sir Jude Ejiogu, Chief felix Idiga among many others were physically attacked by fiercely looking thugs suspected to have recently been granted amnesty by Governor Okorocha. The miscreants were led by Hon. Deacon Chike Okafor, member, House Representatives, Hon. Kenneth Emelu, Adviser to the Governor on Youth Affairs, Hon. Kingsley Uju, Deputy Chief of Staff.

Governor Okorocha has released a statement denying involvement in the fire incident. The Governor pointed accusatory fingers to the new entrants to the APC as the likely parties responsible for the fire incident.