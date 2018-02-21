DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

…Says Kaduna gov doesn’t respect Buhari, Tinubu

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has asked all Nigerians, especially political leaders across board not to keep quiet over what he described as “anti-democratic tendency” exhibited by the Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, as regard demolition of secretariat of a faction of his party in the state.

While strongly condemning the act, the APC chieftain said if such act is not checked, other governors in various states might emulate the bad precedent of the Kaduna state governor.

In a statement signed in Abuja on Wednesday, Frank said if Governor El-Rufai could because of politics demolished a house belong to a serving Senator of the same political platform, using military action, the lives of his opponents in other political parties might be in danger.

“One would have expect Mr. Governor to show little respect for President Muhammadu Buhari, who has appointed our respected National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to ensure reconciliation of all the aggrieved members in the APC.

“Whatever the case may be, Asiwaju would have been allowed to intervene and amicably resolve the crisis in Kaduna state, which is not the only APC state that has been factionalised.”

According to APC deputy spokesman, “what governor El-Rufai has done is a bad precedent for Chief Executive in our states which is not good for democracy, to the extent that if anybody offend or oppose to the view of a governor, the next thing is to find an excuse to demolish the houses of such opposing views.

“Ironically, Governor El-Rufai headed the Restructuring Committee of APC which recommended a state police for the country. But I ask, if the same El-Rufai is in charge of Police today as Governor will he not misuse it?”

While commending the Senate and the Senate President Bukola Saraki for speaking out against Kaduna state government, Frank said: “I also expect the presidency and the APC under Chief John Oyegun to condemn governor El-Rufai’s act.

“Like I have always said, Governor El-Rufai will soon disappoint President Buhari the more at the appropriate time if he cannot respect the president now, how will he respect him when Mr. President leaves the power. So am still warning that President Buhari should becareful of Mallam El-Rufai, because he has done it for all his benefactors in the past,” Frank stated.