The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday moved against the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, by sacking the Kwara State Executive Council of the party loyal to him.

The party appointed a new Caretaker Committee which would be headed by Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa.

It was learnt that the decision was taken because of the alleged disloyalty of Ishola Balogun Fulani -led APC executives in the state.

It was also gathered that the step was taken to prevent Saraki from hijacking the APC’s candidates who will be elected at the party’s primaries.

With the development, the party has been handed over to critical stakeholders led by the The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

The APC position was contained in a statement signed by the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and the National Secretary, Hon. Mai Mala Buni.

The statement said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) at its meeting of 30th July , 2018 examined the unfolding developments within the party in Kwara State, specifically the irregularities that characterized the conduct and outcome of the Congresses that produced the leadership of the party at all levels (Ward, Local Government and State.