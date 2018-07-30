APC Sacks Kwara Exco Loyal To Saraki
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday moved against the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, by sacking the Kwara State Executive Council of the party loyal to him.
The party appointed a new Caretaker Committee which would be headed by Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa.
It was learnt that the decision was taken because of the alleged disloyalty of Ishola Balogun Fulani -led APC executives in the state.
It was also gathered that the step was taken to prevent Saraki from hijacking the APC’s candidates who will be elected at the party’s primaries.
With the development, the party has been handed over to critical stakeholders led by the The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.
The APC position was contained in a statement signed by the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and the National Secretary, Hon. Mai Mala Buni.
The statement said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) at its meeting of 30th July , 2018 examined the unfolding developments within the party in Kwara State, specifically the irregularities that characterized the conduct and outcome of the Congresses that produced the leadership of the party at all levels (Ward, Local Government and State.
“The committee also reviewed the actions of some leaders of the party that emerged from the above congress who participated in an open rally calling on the Senate President to decamp to the PDP
“The National Working Committee after a careful and exhaustive deliberation on this and other developments in the state chapter of the party, and pursuant to the provisions of Article 13.4(xvi) and (xvii) of the party’s constitution invoked its power as enshrined therein and hereby resolves as follows:
“To dissolve all party organs from Ward, Local Government and State Executive of the party in Kwara State.
“To constitute Caretaker Committee at all levels of the party organ at: (a) Ward, (b) Local Government; and (c) State Executive Committees of the All progressives Congress in Kwara State.
“That Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa shall and is hereby appointed as the chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the State Executive Committee of APC in Kwara State.
“That this shall take immediate effect.”
A top source in the party said: “It is evident that the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, is defecting to PDP with his supporters. He cannot approbate and reprobate at the same time. We are therefore calling a spade a spade.
“The dissolved APC executive council is loyal to Saraki. Their plot is to influence the primaries of our party in Kwara State and make sure they impose candidates on us.
“To start the process, the sacked APC leadership in an apparent show of indiscipline was part of those who asked Saraki to defect to PDP. We will not tolerate brigandage.”