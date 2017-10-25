APC Rigging Plot: El Rufai, 13 APC Govs Asks Buhari To Remove REC

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the APC [All Progressive Congress] have concluded plans to rig the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Anambra State on November 18, 2017. This is as the APC rigging plot has reached what appears an advance stage requiring the removal of the current REC [Resident Electoral Commissioner] for a more cooperative REC.

Who Will Win Anambra Guber? Gov. Willie Obiano [APGA]

Hon. Osita Chidoka [UPP]

Oseloka Obaze [PDP]

Tony Nwoye [APC] View Results

According to available information, the chairman of election strategy sub-committee of the Anambra election council – under the APC – Governor Nasiru El Rufai has concluded plans to remove the current REC, Nkwachukwu Orji before the start of next week.

Already, thirteen APC Governors are slated to meet with President Buhari today concerning the request to remove the REC and to replace him with a REC from one of the northern States.

The meeting with President Buhari by the 13 APC governors followed a meeting held by the APC gubernatorial campaign where it was agreed that the current REC will have to be removed and replaced with their choice REC – in order to hatch the APC rigging plot.

247ureports.com was authoritatively informed that the 1st Lady of the Nation, Hajia Aisha Buhari got a hint of the plans to subvert the free and free elections in Anambra State. Our source indicates that the 1st Lady was not pleased to hear of the APC rigging plot. As learnt, the 1st Lady was vehemently opposed to the proposed APC rigging plot. She impressed on her husband, the President of Nigeria, not to agree to the proposed plan to remove the current REC in Anambra State.

In addition it was understood that the existing divide within the APC may have obstructed and/or slowed the quick implementation of the APC rigging plot. According to our source, the Bola Tinubu faction of the APC may have a hand in the effort to resist the planned execution of the APC rigging plot.

“The first lady is resisting because she is sympathetic to Bola Tinubu. Tinubu is not in support of Tony Nwoye, In fact, Tinubu is angry that Nwoye has not pledged loyalty to him. Tinubu supports Obiano instead based on the fact that APC and Nwoye refused to acknowledge him in the campaign. Tinubu has been working for Obiano to win instead by proxy”.

Additionally, the 1ST Lady is reported to be impressed by the administration of Obiano. The President has also be quoted numerous occasions as sharing similar thoughts on Obiano administration. It is to this extent that the President previously warned the INEC [Independent National Electoral Commission] chairman to ensure the Amambra states gubernatorial election is conducted free and fair.

247ureports.com reached to the presidency for a comment over the allegation of APC rigging plot. The spokesperson, Femi Adesina responded that of was not worthy of comment. The PDP [People Democratic Party] gubernatorial candidate for Anambra, Oseloka Obaze was reached, he responded that he was afraid to comment on the issue. The APGA [All Progressive Grand Alliance] and the UPP [United Progressive Party] was reached but both failed to comment.