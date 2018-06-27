DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

APC Reconciliation Committees Set Up For South-East & Imo –Okorocha

…Says APC South-East Mega Rally To Hold In Owerri On July 3 For President Buhari

All Progressives Congress (APC) Peace and Reconciliation Committee has been set up for South-East and Imo State respectively and the essence is to ensure that peace is returned in the Party within the South-East zone and in Imo in particular.

The South-East APC Peace and Reconciliation Committee is headed by Senator Emmanuel Agboti from Ebonyi State, while the Imo State APC Peace and Reconciliation Committee is headed by Prince Macdonald Akano, with the Committees expected to ensure that warring factions within the APC in the South-East are brought together while the Imo Committee would also work to achieve the same aim.

Imo State Governor and Chairman Progressive Governors Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha disclosed the setting up of these Peace and Reconciliation Committees for APC when thousands of APC supporters stormed the Government House Owerri on Wednesday June 27, 2018 to congratulate the governor for a successful outing at the National Convention of the Party in Abuja, stating that respected elders of the Party are members of the Committees.

The governor also told his audience that there would be a Mega Victory Rally in Owerri on July 3, 2018 by APC members in the South-East and the rally would be tagged, South-East For Buhari, and would also be aimed at re-directing the mindset of Ndi-Igbo in the Current Political dispensation to join the national ideology.

He said “this very rally will have so many governors in attendance with Secretary to the Government of the Federation as a representative of the President. The idea is to promote the ideals of what President Buhari stands for, and to also ensure that Igbos are not left out again, and to rebuild all broken bridges with both the North and Western part of this Country and position Ndi-Igbo better”.

The governor continued “I want to equally ensure that the new party leadership will look into the aborted Congresses in the State and I can assure you that there will be fresh Congresses as soon as possible. That will now stabilize our Party and get them ready for elections. And I want to thank Imolites who have remained calm in the face of provocations and insults. The Victory is for all of us”.

According to the governor “the Local Government elections will still go on as scheduled and I hope everyone will participate and the exercise will be free and fair. The issue of the Coalition has come to an end. The people had spoken and God has heard them. We are back from the National Convention of our Party with Victory”.

For him, “What is important now is that we must make all efforts to make the Party move forward both in the South-East and in Imo in particular. This is not the time to count who is your Political enemy or not. The Party will no longer condone any act of indiscipline, stealing of result sheets and carrying of ballot boxes. APC is not known for that”.